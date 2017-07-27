American Legion Baseball - Thursday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

American Legion Baseball - Thursday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
19U AAA State Tournament

OSHKOSH   9
EAU CLAIRE   11
HR: Zac Stange, Lukas Gobrecht

Friday:
5:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Madison Impact

 

19U AA State Tournament

RIVER FALLS   1
HOLMEN   5

Friday:
4:00 P.M., River Falls vs. Waterford

 

19U A State Tournament

OSSEO   0
NIAGARA   4
Osseo eliminated

