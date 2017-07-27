American Legion Baseball - Thursday

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
19U AAA State Tournament
OSHKOSH 9
EAU CLAIRE 11
HR: Zac Stange, Lukas Gobrecht
Friday:
5:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Madison Impact
19U AA State Tournament
RIVER FALLS 1
HOLMEN 5
Friday:
4:00 P.M., River Falls vs. Waterford
19U A State Tournament
OSSEO 0
NIAGARA 4
Osseo eliminated
