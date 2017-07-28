Adopt-A-Pet: Jett

Meet our Pet of the Day: Jett!

July is Adopt A Rescued Rabbit Month so, meet Jett! He's is a Mini-Rex mix that was born in February of 2017 so he is only 5 months old! He was recently neutered. Jett is very outgoing and curious. He loves all kinds of chew toys, vegetables, and greens. He has quite the appetite and will eat all that you give him so his diet does need to be monitored. Jett came to us with a very sore bum and this area still needs to be monitored and kept clean so not to get re-infected. Jett would do well in any kind of home that will give him all the love, exercise, and bunny care he needs.

If you're interested in Jett, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

