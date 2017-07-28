7/28: Morrie's Backpack Roundup

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A great event is coming up, all to help area kids.

It's the 2017 Backpack Roundup! Morrie's Mazda is asking for the community's help in getting the word out, and getting together to help the less fortunate. This year Morrie's Buy Happy® Backpack Roundup will run from July 31st through August 18th, with backpack drop-offs at every Morrie's location. For every backpack donated Morrie's will contribute $10 to the Salvation Army to be used towards school supplies. Visit THIS WEBSITE for more info.

