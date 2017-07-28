FREE PLANTS: Green Oasis gives away free plants

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Free flowers are in full view at one local floral shop, but you need to act fast to get yourself one before they're gone!

On Friday, News 18 spoke with Patty Marten, the manager at Green Oasis Gardens, located in Chippewa Falls.

Marten said they're giving away free annual plants and are accepting monetary donations at will. Marten said all donations will benefit the Chippewa County Humane Association. She said once the annuals are gone, they're gone!

If you're wondering what kind of plants are still available, Marten said any annuals you can think of, they have it, including petunias, herbs, geraniums and some hanging baskets.

Marten said Friday is the eighth year Green Oasis Gardens has held a free plant giveaway. She said people were outside of the business at 6:30 a.m Friday waiting for them to open at 8 a.m.

Marten said in previous years, they've raise as much as $800 during the giveaway.