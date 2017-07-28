Group of 60-year-long friends skydive in Chippewa Falls for 75th - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Group of 60-year-long friends skydive in Chippewa Falls for 75th birthdays together

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Left to Right: Arlene Western Wright, Marianne Stumm Sheila, Judy Ricksford Burns, Sandy Goodell Solberg, Barbara Williams. Seated in the middle: Carrie Rohrer Left to Right: Arlene Western Wright, Marianne Stumm Sheila, Judy Ricksford Burns, Sandy Goodell Solberg, Barbara Williams. Seated in the middle: Carrie Rohrer

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - To celebrate turning 75, four of six life-long friends, went sky diving.

It was a first-time experience for each of them, and it happened on June 15 at Skydive Wissota in Chippewa Falls. All six wanted to go, but one of them was sick, and the other, is recovering from knee surgery.

Arlene Western Wright, Marianne Stumm Sheila, Judy Ricksford Burns, Sandy Solberg, Barbara Williams and Carrie Rohrer became friends back in junior high while a part of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Arlene Wright is the only one who still lives in Chippewa Falls. She was excited to go sky diving, but said it wasn't exactly what she expected.

“So, instead of it being super peaceful,” Wright said, “I got motion sickness, but I do have to say, looking down it was beautiful, it was what I expected looking down and looking at the lake and looking at the city.”

According to Skydive Wissota, a student, paired with an instructor, jumps out of a plane at 10,000 feet.

“You and the tandem instructor exit the aircraft,” said Mike Cook, a tandem instructor at Skydive Wissota. “You do about 120 miles an hour in free fall and at about 5,000 feet the instructor deploys the main canopy, and you have a five to eight minute canopy ride to a safe landing.”

The group of friends does a lot of traveling together. Their next trip is already planned! They'll be going to Patagonia in March.

