Two men on the run believed to be "dangerous", Chippewa Co. authorities say

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two men are on the run, and police are asking you to be careful if you see them.

Chippewa County authorities are searching for Lawrence "Jesse" Thomas and Brad Barnum.

Officials with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said Thomas is of a bigger build, bald and has a goatee. Barnum is taller, thinner and may have altered his appearance recently despite having hair in his photo.

Authorities said both are believed to be dangerous and have fled from officers within the last week. They said both are being sought concerning active investigations concerning property and meth crimes. Chippewa County deputies said Thomas and Barnum absconded from probation and parole.

Authorities said if have any information about their whereabouts or if you see them, call 911.