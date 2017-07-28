LATEST: Chippewa Falls man convicted of child abuse, neglect to serve 7 months in jail

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls man convicted of breaking his infant daughter's legs will spend more than six months behind bars.

Noah Zwiefelhofer was arrested in 2016 after police received a report that his 7-month-old baby received significant injuries while in his care and pleaded no contest to two charges of child abuse and neglect back in May.

Zwiefelhofer claims he fell while holding the baby, which broke her leg, but instead of bringing her to the hospital right away, he called his mother for help.

On Friday in court, the state asked that Zwiefelhofer serve six months in jail for each charge, but his lawyer argued that locking him up would do more harm than good.

Zwiefelhofer's attorney, Rich White, said in court, "Putting him in jail for a prolonged time period may feel good, but what's it really going to accomplish? Why is not more appropriate not to take that person who you're saying, 'Three years from now, I want to see you more mature, I want to see you with people you should be with, not people who are bad people' and then accomplish that by putting him with the bad people he shouldn't be with? I just don't get it."

Zwiefelhofer was sentenced on Friday to seven months in jail with work release and three years probation.

Other conditions of his sentence state Zwiefelhofer cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 10, nor can he be the primary caregiver for any child under the age of 10.

The judge also ordered him to successfully complete a parenting class.