1 man injured in Pierce Co. crash

Pierce County (WQOW) - A crash in Pierce County sent one man to an area hospital.

According to a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to crash on Highway 65 and 760th Avenue in River Falls Township involving two cars.

Authorities said Jorden Borst, 26, from Beldenville, and his passenger, Daniel Huppert, 25, from Ellsworth, were traveling southbound on Highway 65 when they rear-ended a car, driven by Scott Halvorson, 63, of Prescott.

Officials said Borst's car entered the ditch and rolled over; Halvorson's car crossed the northbound lane and entered the ditch.

They said Borst was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.