Hope Gospel Mission to create new shelter for homeless women, children

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new home is planned in Eau Claire to assist homeless women who have children.

While Hope Gospel Mission has many programs to help out homeless community members, none of them have included children until now.

They said the new program will be the the first long term holistic approach in the area to provide shelter, education, job training, financial management, addiction counseling and spiritual care to women with children.

Instead of constructing a new building, they're buying the Care Partners Assisted Living facilities on Frank Street in Eau Claire, which is located across Clairemont Avenue from the Hope Gospel Thrift Store.

The building has 18 units. As of now, there is not an exact date set for opening, but there will be an open house for neighbors to ask questions, which is set for August 10.