UPDATE: Rezoning approved for new Hope Gospel Mission women and children shelter

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new shelter for homeless women and children in Eau Claire is one step closer to reality.



Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved a rezoning request from Hope Gospel Mission, to put the shelter on Frank Street. Organizers told News 18 that this will be the first facility of its kind in the area. It will offer long term care, shelter, and counseling to woman and children.



Hope Gospel Mission told News 18 that they hope to open the facility in late 2018, or early 2019.





Posted: July 28, 2017:

Hope Gospel Mission is hoping to open a new shelter on Eau Claire's west side for women and their children. It would be their only facility like this in the Chippewa Valley.

On Thursday, the organization held an open house at the Ruth House to give the community a chance to ask any questions about the project. Hope Gospel Mission staff said they're having to turn away women with children almost every week, and the need for space isn't going anywhere.

Craig Pedersen, the operations director for Hope Gospel Mission, said, "Last year...there was over 1,500 minors that had at least one night of homelessness. The need is great, and we're thankful for other community partners. Bolton, Beacon, Sojourner -- they're all doing their part, but today, the population of women and children that is homeless far exceeds government and private organizational resources that are in the community."

Hope Gospel Mission staff said the goal is to have some concrete plans in front of the Eau Claire City Council in October, which is also when they expect to know more about how much the project will cost and how much fundraising will be needed to complete it.

Posted July 28, 2017:

They said the new program will be the the first long term holistic approach in the area to provide shelter, education, job training, financial management, addiction counseling and spiritual care to women with children.

Instead of constructing a new building, they're buying the Care Partners Assisted Living facilities on Frank Street in Eau Claire, which is located across Clairemont Avenue from the Hope Gospel Thrift Store.

The building has 18 units. As of now, there is not an exact date set for opening, but there will be an open house for neighbors to ask questions, which is set for August 10.