New officer sworn into Chippewa Falls Police Dept., chief credits new recruiting tools

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is back to full staff for the first time in five years.



Ryan Boie was sworn into the Chippewa Falls Police Department Friday.



The officer was born and raised near Stanley, and has spent the better part of the past five years working in the Owen Police Department. He told News 18 he is excited to get started in Chippewa Falls.



"Going into my career -- that's always what I strive to do everyday is help children and just anybody in the community being another outlet source to somebody in need," Boie said.



Meanwhile, Chief of Police Matt Kelm said the officer was picked out of a great pool of candidates, which he credits to their new recruiting practice of using social media.



"We use Facebook live, social media and our normal sources to get the word out there so it allows us to get good qualified candidates and pick the best one," Chief Kelm said.



The chief said many police departments around the state are still struggling to find enough applicants to fill positions.