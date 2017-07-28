Eau Claire Trinity Lutheran Church hosts first-ever "Food Truck Friday"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - What goes together better than food pantries and food trucks?

On Friday afternoon, Trinity Lutheran Church hosted its first-ever "Food Truck Friday".

Food trucks lined the street in front of the church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. serving up all your favorites from paninis to hot-dogs to snow-cones. While community members ate lunch, they were welcomed to donate to the Trinity Food Pantry, which is one of the largest in the Eau Claire region.

Peter Bredlau, the lead pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, said, "Because we're completely donation driven, we thought, well what's a creative way that we could raise some awareness and some donations for the food pantry. So, this idea seemed to make sense. Why not while people are thinking about food at lunch to also encourage them to make a donation if they wish."

In 2016, the pantry served more than 7,000 families in the Chippewa Valley.