POLICE: Two more undocumented immigrants arrested in Bloomer

Bloomer (WQOW) - For the second time in less than a week, Bloomer police have responded to a case involving undocumented immigrants, as two more men were taken into custody Friday.



While the information is incomplete, Bloomer Chief of Police Jared Zwiefelhofer told News 18's Clint Berge that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took two men into custody before 7 a.m. Friday for working in the area illegally.



The chief said the two men are likely tied to a pair of men who News 18 reported on earlier this week, Julio Alvarado Gonzalez and Jesus Dominguez-Sorto, who are charged with sexually assaulting an 18 year old girl at the Bloomer Inn and Suites on Sunday morning.



Chief Zwiefelhofer said the two men arrested Friday were also staying at the same hotel, and that all four of the people arrested this week have been working illegally at Agri-Tech in Bloomer and as construction workers at the Fleet Farm Distribution Center under construction in Chippewa Falls. News 18 reached out to the hotel, as well as the two businesses, but no one wanted to comment.



An official with ICE told News 18 the two men suspected of sexual assault would likely need to go through the court system in the United States, before facing the possibility of deportation. The other two men are in the custody of ICE.



The two men from the sexual assault case are due back in court September 5.