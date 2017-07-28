Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has removed Wisconsin native Reince Priebus as his White House Chief of Staff, replacing him with retired U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, who had been serving as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Priebus is the former Chair of the Republican National Committee and worked to get Trump elected President in 2016. 

Priebus is being replaced just one day after new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci profanely criticized him in an interview with The New Yorker.

