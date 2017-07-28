Eau Claire hand surgeon weighs in on microchipping employees

A Wisconsin company will make history next week, by being the first microchip some of their employees, but an area hand surgeon told News 18 the concept raises some concerns about health and safety.

As News 18 reported on Monday, Three Square Market, in River Falls will implant microchips into willing employees. The microchips will allow them easier access to the building and computer, as well as serve as a credit card in their break room.

Dr. Clint Merrick, M.D, an Eau Claire hand surgeon, weighed in on the idea and said while it may be an advancement in technology, it also raises some concerns.

First, he said the trouble with microchips is that they are unencrypted, meaning you'd be able to scan somebody, similar to a credit card as they walk by and get information about them.

Dr. Merrick also said the chips are foreign objects to the human body, which could lead to health issues.

"Wherever you implant them, you can have problems related to those foreign objects. For example, it can become exposed. It can come out of wherever you put it. It can migrate from the location that you put it into something that you don't want it to migrate into like a muscle or a tendon," Dr. Merrick said.

Dr. Merrick said another concern is the people implanting them may not have proper training. However, News 18 is not sure if that's the case for the River Falls Company.

News 18 reached out to Three Square Market but have not heard back yet. The company is planning to implant the microchips on Tuesday, Aug. 1.