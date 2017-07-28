Eau Claire psychologist talks about media fueling suicide by cop situations

On Saturday, July 22, an Eau Claire man was fatally shot by police, following a standoff. While it hasn't been confirmed to be a case of suicide by cop, News 18 noticed a recent spike in similar situations and wondered why.

According to a national database, police across the United States have shot and killed 684 people so far in 2017, which is on the rise from previous years.

Dr. Harlan Heinz, with Vantage Point Clinic and Assessment Center in Eau Claire, said media coverage could fuel those numbers, planting the idea in someone without hope.

He also shared some other reasons a suicidal person would turn to an authoritative death.

"I think that suicide by police occurs, sometimes because an individual is afraid to do the act themselves. Either, they don't have the things handy to use to kill themselves or they don't want to take time to prepare it." Dr. Heinz said.

Dr. Heinz said every suicide situation is different depending on the individual, but the best way to prevent any suicide is to contact professional medical help if you or someone you know is feeling suicidal.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.