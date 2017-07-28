Festival Foods wants to expand workforce at new Eau Claire locations

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Mark Skogan, the CEO of Festival Foods, said the company's announcement that they are acquiring two Gordy's Market stores in Eau Claire has been a long time coming.

"We've tried hard to find other locations in Eau Claire especially, and it really never worked for us. So, the opportunity to take their stores and their current business and try to grow it from here is really what drove us,” Skogan said.

The two, new Festival Foods stores in Eau Claire will be located on Birch Street and North Clairemont Avenue. Skogen said they hope to expand their business at both stores, which means they'll have to expand the workforce.

"We'll definitely need more people. We're planning to grow that business, so it's not like they have too many teammates right now and we won't need them. We're going to need 150 people at each store at least."

Festival Foods plans to close the sales in September and plan to keep the stores open during the change-over.