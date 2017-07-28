Tanner Vavra hired as UW-Stout Assistant Coach

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Menomonie native Tanner Vavra is coming home to coach.

UW-Stout Head Coach Ben Kincaid announces via twitter today that Vavra has been hired on as an Assistant Coach for the Blue Devils next season. After being selected by the Twins in the 2013 MLB draft, Vavra has most recently played in the minors with the St. Paul Saints and Sioux City Explorers. He was an All-State player at Menomonie High School, a two-time All Horizon League performer at Valparaiso University, and a Northwoods League All Star - all without being able to see out of his right eye.

UW-Stout finished 5th in the WIAC standings last season with a 6-14 conference record, and a 10-27 overall record.