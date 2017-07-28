Bednarek posts 2nd fastest qualifying 400 meter dash at Junior O - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Bednarek posts 2nd fastest qualifying 400 meter dash at Junior Olympics

By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Lawrence, Kansas (WQOW) -- Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek continues his recent tear, this time at the national level.

This afternoon, Bednarek competed in 400 meter dash at the Junior Track & Field Olympics in Lawrence, Kansas - the high school state record holder ran the second fastest qualifying time in the prelims, posting a 46.78. That is just 2 tenths behind the top seed, Sean Hooper, who ran a 46.56.

Bednarek will compete in the final this Sunday. Full results from the competition can be found here.

