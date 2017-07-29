NWL Friday: Express 13, Bucks 5

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After falling into an early 2-0 hole, the Express offense came to life, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits, as Eau Claire wins their 9th straight game, 13-5 over Waterloo.

The momentum of the game shifted in the bottom of the 3rd inning - the Express scored 6 runs with 2 outs including 2-RBI singles from Garrett Wolforth, Justin Evans, and Robby Campillo. Ryan Zimmerman delivered yet another quality starting, striking out 7 batters over 5 innings, yielding just 2 runs, as Eau Claire pulled away with a 2-run 5th and a 5-run 7th. The win matches a franchise record for the consecutive victories at 9.

Eau Claire returns to Carson Park on Saturday, starting a series with Willmar. First pitch is at 6:35 P.M.