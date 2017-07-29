Badgers host Media Day before Family Fun Day

Madison (WQOW) -- With the college football season creeping close, the Badgers host Football Media Day Friday afternoon ahead of Family Fun Day and the start of Fall Camp.

Head Coach Paul Chryst says he's already excited to see the team get back to work, "I like the plan that we have, and more importantly I really like where the group's at and I think they're ready to try to maximize the opportunity that is fall camp."

Wisconsin has lost its fair share of senior leadership on both sides of the ball to graduation, but second year quarterback Alex Hornibrook says he's not concerned with filling that void.

"I couldn't tell you that I feel like more of a leader, I feel like that's just kind of a natural thing that you're doing and your relationships with your teammates are going to grow, Hornibrook explains, "You know you might get better at that as time goes on, but it's not something that you're actively trying to do, you're not actively trying to be a leader, it's just you being you and hopefully people will follow if you're doing it right."