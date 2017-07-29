UW-Eau Claire gets some color at 10th annual Chalkfest

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire got a makeover this weekend.

Artists of all ages covered the campus with bright colors Saturday for the 10th annual Chalkfest event. Artists from around the community were welcomed to sign up and draw whatever they wanted on one of the many sidewalk squares throughout the campus.



And even for the less artistic folks, there was still plenty to enjoy like music, games and tasty food. In the past, Chalkfest was held at Wilson Park in downtown Eau Claire, but it go so popular organizers needed to move the event to a bigger canvass



"It's nothing that we created or came up with, it's just something that we kinda took and ran with," Hannah Wood, a student programming intern at UWEC, told News 18. "And Eau Claire is a perfect place to have it because we're so into the art scene and, you know, up and coming artists are really involved here too. So that's great. "

This year, more than 150 people signed up in advance to chalk.

On Sunday, there will be a walk through gallery showing to show off all of the winners. Chalkfest is sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Volume One and Festival Foods.