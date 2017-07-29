Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts return home from Jamboree

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A two week trip filled with adventure has finally come to an end for the Boys Scouts of the Chippewa Valley.

They returned home from the National Boy Scout Jamboree at 3:00 Saturday morning, bringing back memories that they will never forget. The Boy Scouts traveled to West Virginia and then headed to Washington DC for the iconic event that happens every four years.



While at the Jamboree, the scouts could participate in water activities, rock wall climbing, zip lines and so much more.

"It was very interesting, I was very excited to go and I didn't really know what to expect when we went there, and when we arrived it was a lot bigger than I ever thought it would be," Carl Fossum, who has been in Boy Scouts for 10 years, told News 18.



"The base camps were very spread out. But everything was very fun, everything. All the programs were really good, everyone has a really good time and I think we're all excited to be back," he said.

It is a long running tradition that the president gives a speech at the Jamboree, and this year it was President Donald Trump's turn. The President gave a speech in front of more than 35,000 Boy Scouts that covered mostly political topics, and garnered plenty of attention.



News 18 asked the Chippewa Valley Scouts what they thought about the president's speech, but they said they had no comment on the subject.



However, the Boy Scouts of America did comment on the president's speech. Earlier in the week, Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh released a statement apologizing to people who were offended by the political rhetoric at Jamboree, saying in part "That was never our intent."



On Thursday, the White House responded to the apology.



"I was at that event and I saw nothing but roughly 40 to 45,000 boy scouts cheering the president on throughout his remarks," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "And I think they were pretty excited that he was there, and happy to hear him speak to them."