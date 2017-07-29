Chippewa Valley celebrates Lake Wissota's 100th anniversary

The Lake Wissota Dam celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. It was originally created as means to create hydroelectricity, however in doing so, it also built a community.

On Saturday, the Chippewa County Historical Society and the Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Association hosted a centennial celebration for Lake Wissota. People were invited to enjoy music at a picnic and local vendors set up shop.

"We are getting together today with members of the lake community to celebrate, and to also talk about what's going happen in our next 100 years," Mary Jo Fleming, president of the Lake Wissota Improvement and Protection Associations, told News 18.

The lake has played a vital role in providing energy for the region, while also providing recreational activities for tourist and those who live on the lake. Residents say the lake has had a positive impact on the value of their lives and their homes.

"We didn't want to miss this opportunity, with the lake turning 100 to let people know about what a great asset it is, and also concerns that we want to keep the lake healthy, and keep the water as clean as possible," Jim Schuh, vice president of the Chippewa County Historical Society, told News 18.

Organizers said that it was great to see so many people come out Saturday and support a resource that is so vital the community.