Badgers begin Fall Camp

Madison (WQOW) -- A little over a month from now, the Wisconsin football team will take the field at Camp Randall Stadium for Game 1 of the 2017 College Football season. Between now and then, though, it's all about practice.

The Badgers reported to Camp Randall for day one of Fall Camp at 10:45 this morning. This year's squad is expected to pick up right where they left off, with a Big Ten West Division title. 15 starters are returning this year, and all of them are glad to be back on the field.

"It's going to be exciting. Everyone is back and has great energy," Senior Linebacker Jack Cichy says, "The lunch room, the media room was all buzzing today. You know all of the boys are ready to get back and it will be maintaining that energy and maintaining that outlook all through camp."

"It was good getting on the field with the guys," says Head Coach Paul Chryst, "Obviously it was just day one of 29 before we play so we are just getting started, but it was good to be on the field with them and get camp going."

Wisconsin opens Fall Camp with some shuffling on the offensive line. Last year's starting center Michael Deiter is taking reps at left tackle, and with additional experience at guard, he's the most versatile guy on the O-line. But he also says this year's line is loaded with depth and it could look very different come September.

"With this O-line we have so many guys that can play so many different positions," explains Deiter, "I think it's going to be interesting to see how deep we can be at the O-line because we will have two or three guys who can play every position on the O-line. It's going to be exciting."

The Fall practice schedule continues through August 23rd. Game 1 against Utah is on September 1st.