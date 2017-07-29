Australian authorities arrest 4 in alleged airplane terrorist pl - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Australian authorities arrest 4 in alleged airplane terrorist plot

Posted:

Australia (CNN) -- Authorities in Australia foiled a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane and arrested four men Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced at a news conference Sunday in Sydney.

Police said it was an Islamist-inspired plot, but they did not link the plan to a specific terrorist group.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said officers became aware people in Sydney were allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack using an "improvised device."

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

