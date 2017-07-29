NWL Saturday: Stingers 7, Express 1

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the first time in the past 10 games, Eau Claire's offense went cold, as the Express saw their win streak snapped by a 7-1 loss to Willmar.

After the Stingers stuck first, Eau Claire responded - Kyle Marinconz drove in Zach Gilles with a bases loaded RBI groundout to tie the game at 1 after one. From there, Willmar pulled away, plating 3-runs in both the 4th and 5th innings, en route to a 6-run win.

The Express will try to start a new winning streak at home tomorrow night, wrapping up their series against the Stingers - first pitch is at 5:05 P.M.