Tomah VA evaluated 1 year after "Jason Simcakoski Promise Act" takes effect

Tomah (WXOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the VA Hospital in Tomah on Saturday. She was joined by the parents of Jason Simcakoski, a Wisconsin Marine who died at that hospital in 2014 from an opioid overdose.



After his death, lawmakers passed the "Jason Simcakoski Promise Act," directing the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand its opioid safety initiative to include all VA medical facilities. During their visit on Saturday, Senator Baldwin and Simcakoski's parents evaluated what kind of progress the VA has made since the act went into effect one year ago.



Part of the "Promise Act" requires those who prescribe opioids to veterans to undergo training and to stay up-to-date on the latest guidelines and safest practices. Currently at the Tomah VA, 100 percent of prescribers have undergone training and Jason's parents said he would be proud of the impact the law is making.



"We're basically Jason's voice right now since he can't speak for himself," Jason's father, Marv Simcakoski said, "and I know he's proud of what we're all doing here--Senator Baldwin, Linda and I, and Heather, because he was the type of guy that wanted to do good and he knows that we're going to follow through, and he knows we'll stand strong for what he does now."



Senator Baldwin and the Simcakoskis hope to see the opioid safety measures spread to all VAs and healthcare facilities across the nation. They said their ultimate goal is to prevent other veterans from enduring the same situation as Jason.