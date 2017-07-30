Miss Remarkable crowns 10 remarkable WI women

La Crosse (WXOW) -- The 3rd annual Miss Remarkable pageant crowned 10 remarkable women on July 29.
The Miss Remarkable pageant helps women with disabilities build life skills and self-confidence. In the end, every contestant leaves with a title, crown, and newfound sense of self-worth.
President and CEO of Riverfront, Mary Kessens elaborates on how contestants benefit from Miss Remarkable, "They develop the self-confidence to be more assertive people, and say yes and no to things that are positive in their lives."
"Miss Remarkable is a great example of inclusion, people work together, they learn, they study, they celebrate together, and that makes our community a much more positive place." Said Kessens.
Be on the lookout for Miss Remarkable at various Riverfront events around La Crosse.
