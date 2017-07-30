Tuber injured in Chippewa Co. boat crash

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said one person was seriously hurt after a boat crash on Otter Lake Saturday afternoon.



The Sheriff hasn't identified the person at this time, but said he is expected to recover.



According to officials, crews with the Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called to the lake in the Township of Colburn at about 3:30 p.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two boats.



They said one of the boats was pulling a tube carrying two people and one of the tubers fell into the water. There was another boat pulling a water skier in the same area and, according to the Sheriff, the second boat hit the person that had fallen off of the tube.



Officials said the tuber was taken to the hospital, but not in an ambulance. He was later air-lifted to a different hospital.



The Sheriff's Office said the crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.