Badgers look for receiver corp to contribute

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers know there's plenty of work to do on the offense - Wisconsin lost key seniors Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, and Robert Wheelwright at the running back and wide receiver positions.

Entering this season, senior Jazz Peavy is the big name in the receiver corp. Peavy caught 5 of the team's 14 passing touchdowns last season, but the Badgers tended to rely on their dynamic rushing attack, scoring 31 times on the ground. This season, Peavy hopes to help contribute more to the scoring.

"As a corp, we've got to be able to make plays, make plays when plays are needed," Peavy explains, "We've got to be able to convert on 3rd downs. If we need to pass when we're in the red zone, make sure we're putting up 6 when we're in the redzone because it's easy for us to hand the ball off and let the running backs score, but we want to score, too. If we're in those positions, we've got to make sure that we take advantage of it."

The college football season starts a little over a month from now on September 1st - the Badgers will open up hosting Utah at Camp Randall Stadium.