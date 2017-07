Lawrence, Kansas (WQOW) -- After qualifying second overall in the prelims on Friday afternoon, Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek stood his ground, finishing 2nd at the Junior Olympics Sunday afternoon.

Bednarek, the Wisconsin high school state record holder, added some time in the final, crossing the line in 47.06 seconds, still six tenths ahead of third place. Sean Hooper won the event in 45.95 seconds, which is just 3 tenths off of the meet record.