NWL Sunday: Express 11, Stingers 4

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A day after they say their 9 game win streak snapped, the Express rebounded, racing past Willmar 11-4.

Eau Claire struck first, Trevor Schwecke knocking in the first 2 runs on an RBI single to left. The Stingers answered in the 4th, tying the game at 2, but the Express pulled away from there - Justin Evans highlighted a 6-run 5th inning with a 2-run single, part of his 2 hit, 3 RBI night. Evans also flashed his defense turning a key double play in the 6th inning.

Eau Claire hits the road for Thunder Bay on Monday, starting a 3-game road trip. First pitch is at 7:05 P.M.