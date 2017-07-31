Eau Claire's Eastside Hill neighborhood celebrates a safer Margaret Street

On Sunday, the Eastside Hill neighborhood in Eau Claire celebrated all of the hard work they've done to make their community safer.



They celebrated their accomplishments by walking and biking Margaret street from Highland to Brackett avenue.

For the past two years, the Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association has worked steadily with the city of Eau Claire to help make Margaret street safer.

First, they negotiated a reduction of the speed limit from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Next, they started the process called traffic calming.



The process involves planting trees and perennials along the curbside to give the illusion of a narrower street. Residents say narrow streets subconsciously make motorist drive at a slower pace.

“It really helps us all because we got school children going through this neighborhood. We got people going to church. We got friends visiting friends. This is a sort of a commons, were asking everyone to take ownership," Mark Ruddy, president of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, told News 18.

Residents said it just feels good knowing their efforts will keep their kids safe.