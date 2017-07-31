Adopt-A-Pet: Lil' Kitty

Meet our Pet of the Day: Lil' Kitty!

Little Kitty is about a year old. She came into the shelter as a stray. She's just an all around great cat. She is already spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. Of course, she's now looking for a wonderful home. Little Kitty is such a sweetheart. She'll fit right in just about anywhere.

If you're interested in Lil' Kitty, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

