Durand (WQOW) -- A musical event is coming up this weekend, and we have the details ahead of the event.

10th. Annual Blues on the Chippewa will be held in Durand on August 4, 5, & 6 in Durand's Memorial Park (located in the heart of downtown, only one block off Main Street).

In honor of the10th anniversary, Blues on the Chippewa will be featuring not one but TWO stages this year. More entertainment than has ever been featured before!

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE:

FRIDAY - August 4th:

5:00 p.m. -- Tommy Bentz Band

7:00 p.m. -- Left Wing Bourbon w/ Sue Orfield

8:30 p.m. -- Dave Keller Band

SATURDAY - August 5th:

12 p.m. -- Mark Cameron Band

1:45 p.m. -- Alex Wilson Band

3:30 p.m. -- Norman Jackson Band

6:00 p.m. -- Erica Brown

8:30 p.m. -- John Nemeth

SUNDAY - August 6th: