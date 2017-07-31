Person shot and killed by police officer in Oshkosh - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Person shot and killed by police officer in Oshkosh

Posted: Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) --  Authorities are investigating after an Oshkosh police officer fatally shot a person during an investigation.

The police department says the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities did not immediately provide further details or identify the officer.

The state Department of Justice confirmed to WLUK that the person who was shot died.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the probe. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.