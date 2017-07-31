Person shot and killed by police officer in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after an Oshkosh police officer fatally shot a person during an investigation.

The police department says the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities did not immediately provide further details or identify the officer.

The state Department of Justice confirmed to WLUK that the person who was shot died.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the probe. Police say there is no threat to public safety.