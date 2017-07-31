Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director

ABC News - White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has offered his resignation, ABC News has learned.
The news comes only days after Scaramucci's hiring earlier this month. Since then, the White House has faced the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
A day prior to Priebus' announced departure last week, Scaramucci made headlines for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of the chief of staff to a reporter with The New Yorker.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
