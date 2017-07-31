Weekend boating accident prompts safety warning from Chippewa County Sheriff's Department

A weekend boating accident left one person injured, leaving the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office to notify boater's to stay alert on the water. It happened on Otter Lake, a person tubing had fallen into the water and was hit by an oncoming boat pulling a water skier.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure this accident is a reminder to practice safe boating habits. Deputy Sheriff, Chris Thibado, said wearing bright colored life-jackets and waving a hand or ski can help keep tubers and water skiers visible in the water after a fall.

"Be very careful, like I said the driver's responsibility is to watch where they are driving, have a lookout on the boat, also be scanning the lake and the area for anyone else that's around and to have a dedicated person to watch who is on the tube or the ski," Thibado said.

Earlier this year, Senator Terry Moulton introduced a bill which wouldn't require a spotter for water skiers and tubers. News 18 reached out to Moulton's office and they said the bill was passed by the state senate on May 2nd, and is currently waiting for the state assembly's approval. Moulton's office expects the bill to pass in the fall.

Deputy Sheriff Thibado said he has concerns about the bill being approved. He said he's seen accidents first hand when there hasn't been an observer in the boat.

