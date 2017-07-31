Jacobs, Dooley filling hole at outside linebacker

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers defense was a key part of Wisconsin's run to the Big Ten title game, and they have some big shoes to fill heading into this season, especially at outside linebacker, where graduated seniors Vince Biegel and TJ Watt excelled.

Two of the players looking to fill that gap are seniors Leon Jacobs and Garret Dooley. Both have plenty of experience playing on the defense, and Head Coach Paul Chryst believes they're ready to take on bigger roles.

"Vince and TJ, they gave us like a goal, a set point to look forward to, like what they did during last season," Jacobs says, "So, me and Garrett, Zack Baun, Christian Bell, all of us. There's a high standard to maintain."

"Outside and inside linebacker, there's definitely a lot of depth," says Dooley, "A lot more inexperience at the outside linebacker spot but a lot of people that have played a lot of football. At outside, we're just trying to make a name for ourselves and go out there and make plays."

Biegel and Watt combined for 15.5 sacks last season. Training camp continues through August 23rd.