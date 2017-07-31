Work begins on future Fleet Farm on Eau Claire's south side

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It was just six days ago the Eau Claire City Council approved the rezoning to make way for a new Fleet Farm off of Highway 93 -- and work is already getting started.

Monday, crews could be seen taking down trees, clearing dirt and leveling the land. As News 18 previously reported, Fleet Farm wants to turn the area into three commercial lots. One would be a large retail store for them, with the other two available for a convenience store and restaurant.

Fleet Farm hopes to open in fall of 2018.

