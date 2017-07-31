Brewers reacquire Jeremy Jeffress

(AP) -- A person familiar with the deal says reliever Jeremy Jeffress is being traded back to Milwaukee, a year after the Brewers sent their closer and former first-round pick to the Texas Rangers in another deal at the non-waiver trade deadline.

The Rangers will get Double-A pitcher Tayler Scott for returning Jeffress to Milwaukee. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team has confirmed the trade in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline.

The Crew drafted Jeffress in the first round of the 2006 MLB draft, and he had a career year in 2016 before being packaged with Jonathan Lucroy in a trade deal with the Rangers on August 1st. In 40 2/3 innings pitched this season, Jeffress has posted a 5.31 ERA with 29 strikeouts.