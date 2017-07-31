Northwoods squad car damaged by falling concrete block

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department and Rhinelander Police Department are looking for suspects after a concrete block fell on a squad car Sunday morning.

"If that were to hit somebody, it would have killed somebody," said Sgt. Tyler Young of the Sheriff's department.

A sheriff's deputy was responding to a call in downtown Rhinelander.



"I was thankful nobody was in the car," Tyler said. "I was thankful it hit the top of the car and not one of the pedestrians outside one of the establishments."

Tyler said that the deputy parked his car and got out. Shortly after, the department got the call that someone had dropped a masonry block from the top of the apartments on Brown Street.

Residents at the apartments said they heard a loud crash when the block smashed onto the car. Other said they saw someone running away.

The enormous block punctured the roof of the car, knocked out lights inside and cracked the windshield.

"There were other cars parked on the street at that time," Tyler said. "It definitely appears to be this vehicle was targeted."

Now the sheriff's department is asking for help. Anyone with information is asked to call (715) 361-5100 or message the Facebook page.

"It is a scary reminder that we have to keep our heads on a swivel," Tyler said.

The sheriff's department is fixing $6,800 worth of damage on the 2017 Ford.