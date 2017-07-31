NWL Monday: Border Cats 7, Express 6

Thunder Bay (WQOW) -- The Express offense started out hot, but fizzled late in the game, hitting into 5 double plays as Eau Claire falls to the Border Cats, 7-6.

After scoring the first 4 runs of the game, the Express looked to be in cruise control after Zach Ashford's RBI-double in the top of the 4th - Eau Claire led 6-2 at that point, but Thunder Bay responded in the bottom of the frame. Colton Thomas capped a 4-run frame for the Border Cats with an RBI-single to right, tying the game at 6-runs apiece. Thunder Bay took the lead in the 6th on Thomas' sac fly - the Express had one last chance to tie the game in the 9th, but Josh Norlin grounded out to end the game.

Eau Claire returns to Thunder Bay on Tuesday night, first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.