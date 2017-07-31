Proposed Eau Claire housing development gets mixed reaction at public hearing

Monday night at a public hearing, the Eau Claire City Council heard from residents on a new housing development on the city's north side.

Ashley Construction and C&M properties want to build a 70-home subdivision in Eau Claire's Princeton Valley neighborhood. Monday, the city council discussed what a new housing subdivision would mean for the community.

Some who spoke at the hearing say it would be a positive move for the community, while a number of the neighborhood's residents cautioned about the adverse effects on home values, traffic, and the environment.

“We need trees, we need birds, and butterfly's, and bees in order to pollinate,and to be able to actually have a sustainable world, and those things are disappearing, and we can make a stand by saying no to this bad development,” said David Mell, who grew up in the neighborhood.

The city council will vote on the measure Tuesday. If it gets the green light, the developer hopes to break ground in the fall.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Monday, the Eau Claire Plan Commission voted to approve a new 70 home subdivision to be built in the Princeton Valley neighborhood. Before that vote, several residents tried to push the vote to a later date.

Many current residents fear a new development would have adverse effects to home values, the environment, and would significantly increase traffic in an already congested area. Residents even started an organization appropriately named "Say No To The Subdivision".

"There is a lot of vacant lots available right now, and to tear down the woods and to back up houses behind our property seems ridiculous,” resident Robin Holmes told News 18.

Developers, Ashley Construction and C&M properties, said new housing is needed in that area to meet demand in the growing neighborhood.



“There is a shortage of housing and a shortage of quality lots through out Eau Claire,” said Cody Fillipczak, owner of C&M.



The Eau Claire City Council will take up the measure on August 7. The developer said they hope to start building in the fall and complete the project in about two years.