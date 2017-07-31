Residents speak out against new housing development proposal in Eau Claire

Monday, the Eau Claire Plan Commission voted to approve a new 70 home subdivision to be built in the Princeton Valley neighborhood. Before that vote, several residents tried to push the vote to a later date.

Many current residents fear a new development would have adverse effects to home values, the environment, and would significantly increase traffic in an already congested area. Residents even started an organization appropriately named "Say No To The Subdivision".

"There is a lot of vacant lots available right now, and to tear down the woods and to back up houses behind our property seems ridiculous,” resident Robin Holmes told News 18.

Developers, Ashley Construction and C&M properties, said new housing is needed in that area to meet demand in the growing neighborhood.



“There is a shortage of housing and a shortage of quality lots through out Eau Claire,” said Cody Fillipczak, owner of C&M.



The Eau Claire City Council will take up the measure on August 7. The developer said they hope to start building in the fall and complete the project in about two years.