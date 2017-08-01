MUST SEE: Snake in the newsroom

(WQOW) -- Some news reporters in Australia had an uninvited guest in their office.
As you can see, it was a snake! The crew at the station in the Northern Territory was working away when the slithery critter made an appearance. Eventually, the Program Manager wrangled the snake out of the newsroom. No one was injured in the situation.
