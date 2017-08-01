MUST SEE: Snake in the newsroom - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Snake in the newsroom

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Some news reporters in Australia had an uninvited guest in their office.

As you can see, it was a snake! The crew at the station in the Northern Territory was working away when the slithery critter made an appearance. Eventually, the Program Manager wrangled the snake out of the newsroom. No one was injured in the situation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.