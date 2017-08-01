Adopt-A-Pet: Roxy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Roxy!
Roxy is just five months old. She's just a puppy. She's presumed to be a Pointer mix, likely with some Terrier. She is not spayed yet, so that will have to be done before she's adopted, but she's just a bit too young for that yet. Roxy gets along with cats, dogs, people, just about everybody.
If you're interested in Roxy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.
