8/1: Lemonade Day

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- Lemonade Day is just a couple days away, and if you don't know what this day is, we've got the details for you.
Lemonade Day is an event put on by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. It will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls. Approximately 30 lemonade stands throughout these 4 communities.
Lemonade Day is an annual event that helps youth learn how to:
In preparation for Lemonade Day, Club staff develop lesson plans to teach the members about starting a business. Youth learn:
Additionally, the kids are taught about marketing their product. They learn:
During Lemonade Day, the youth manage their own lemonade stands throughout the community. They are responsible for:
Not only do the youth learn the essentials of running a business, the event helps to instill important life lessons about life, success, and themselves.
