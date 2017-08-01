8/1: Lemonade Day - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- Lemonade Day is just a couple days away, and if you don't know what this day is, we've got the details for you.

Lemonade Day is an event put on by the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. It will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls. Approximately 30 lemonade stands throughout these 4 communities.

Lemonade Day is an annual event that helps youth learn how to:

  • set goals
  • develop a business plan
  • provide customer service and customer respect
  • create a marketing strategy
  • give back to the community

In preparation for Lemonade Day, Club staff develop lesson plans to teach the members about starting a business. Youth learn:

  • what a business is
  • why people start a business
  • why it is essential to plan
  • why to write a business plan
  • how to apply these strategies to their own business, a lemonade stand

Additionally, the kids are taught about marketing their product. They learn:

  • what marketing is
  • examples of marketing
  • key aspects to marketing a product
  • Terms like market research, market strategy, target market, and market mix are presented to the members
  • They are shown examples of television commercials, billboard and magazine advertisement, and radio announcements

During Lemonade Day, the youth manage their own lemonade stands throughout the community. They are responsible for:

  • attracting customers
  • marketing their product
  • putting the customer first
  • use their business plan and marketing strategies to make their first day as entrepreneurs a success

Not only do the youth learn the essentials of running a business, the event helps to instill important life lessons about life, success, and themselves.
 

