FDA proposes changes to nicotine in cigarettes

Changes could be coming to nicotine in cigarettes. The FDA released a plan that would lower nicotine to non-addictive levels.

"FDA would like to reduce nicotine in cigarettes, this is a positive thing because nicotine is the addictive substance in cigarettes," said Samantha Pinzl, a public health educator with the Marathon County Health Department. "It's what keeps users addicted and coming back."

Tobacco use kills 480,000 people a year, according to the FDA.

"Smoking remains the number one preventable cause of death and disease in our nation," said Pinzl. "Something I find interesting is that cigarettes are the only legal consumer product that when you use as intended will kill you."

Many people think the proposal is a good idea.

"Ultimately it's a good forward progress," said Wausau resident Kyle Elliot. "It's good for future generations, they won't get hooked as easy I guess."

Elliot isn't sure it will actually help current smokers like himself.

"It's not going to help me quit," said Elliot. "For now, current smokers it's going to make you smoke more."

If the proposal does happen, it could still be years until people see the changes to the nicotine levels.